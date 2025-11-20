South Glens Falls Holiday Parade starts at 5 pm this year

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The South Glens Falls Holiday Parade on Sunday, Nov. 23 will start at 5 p.m. for the first time in its history.

Previous parades began at 1 p.m.

“It’s more of an ‘evening’ parade than a night parade,” said organizer Megan Quinn, “so although it will start at dusk, everyone will be tucked in at home before bedtime.”

“We have SOOOO many floats for this year!,” Mrs. Quinn enthused in an email to The Chronicle. “A vast majority of the participants are creating floats. I cannot wait to see what’s in store. There are 75 different groups in the line of march…”

The fee for parade participants is donation of a non-perishable food item that goes to the Moreau Community Center Food Pantry or a new-in-box toy to be donated to the Tri County Marines’ Toys for Girls and Boys program.

Spectators can donate food items and toys, too. Community Center members and the Marine veterans will walk the route before it begins to collect donations.

As for music, “Avant Garde Drum Line is coming back for a great performance!” said Mrs. Quinn. Also performing: Body Barre Dance Studio, Tony’s Dance Crew, Bolton Dance Academy, Bubbles the Clown and of course Santa at the finale.

The South Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Company presents the parade. Northern Builders has taken over lead sponsorship this year, Mrs. Quinn says. Other “awesome” sponsors are St Michael’s Church, the South Glens Falls Faculty Association and NBT bank.

Note that St. Michael’s Church has shifted its Sunday evening mass to 3:30 p.m., rather than its usual 5:30 p.m. start time, to avoid conflicts, as it is located along the route. “Father Tony and St. Michael’s are great supporters of the parade,” Mrs. Quinn posted.

She added “a special shout out” to the Village of SGF, Town of Moreau and the Saratoga County Sheriff Dept “for their support.” Info: parade@sgffire.org.

