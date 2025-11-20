Raúl’s building & restaurant for sale: $998,500

Raúl’s Mexican Restaurant and its signature three-story building at 162 Glen Street on Centennial Circle are for sale.

Asking price is $998,500. Mark Levack of Levack Real Estate has the listing.

It says of owner Russell Porreca, “After 18 years operating a Mexican Restaurant and Grill at 162 Glen Street, the owner is relocating downstate to be with family.”

“The building can be sold with or without the restaurant,” Mr. Levack says.

Mr. Porreca purchased the building for $800,000 in May 2024.

“This is an incredible opportunity to own a turnkey restaurant and mixed-use building located at Glens Falls’s most visible location,” says the listing.

“All fixtures, furnishings and equipment are included in the sale price. Restaurant financials available upon request. Great rental income from two apartments on the second floor and one apartment on the third floor.

“Extensive capital improvements. No critical deferred maintenance.”



Mr. Levack said of Mr. Porreca, who could not be reached for comment, “He’s had a very successful run with 18 years running a restaurant out of a Glenss Fall storefront.

“He started with humble beginnings in a very small section on the left side, facing the building.” When Rare Earth Wine Bar closed, Mr. Porreca expanded.

“He’s closing the chapter on Raul’s, but he’s going to continue to run it until a buyer comes along,” said Mr. Levack.

— Cathy DeDe

