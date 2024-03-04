South Glens Falls alleged arson arrest while child in residence

The South Glens Falls Police Department said in a press release that it had made an arrest in an alleged Arson that occurred early Saturday, March 2, on Second Street.

Police said, “On Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 6:40 am the South Glens Falls Police responded to a residence on Second Street for a report of a female that intentionally started a pile of clothing on fire in an upstairs bedroom.

“Upon arrival officers learned that 39-year-old Desirae L. Sauter had been involved in an altercation with an adult male who also lives at the residence and that she lit a pile of his clothes on fire with a propane torch causing the house to fill with smoke.

“The fire was extinguished by Sauter before officers arrived.

“The fire caused damage to the bedroom floor and window blinds. It was also determined that there was a 12-year-old child inside the residence at the time the fire was set, who experienced minor breathing difficulty from the smoke condition but did not require medical assistance,” Police added.