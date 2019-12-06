Social Security to pay $20,000 monthly at old Glens Falls post office; 10-year lease

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

The Social Security Administration will pay $20,267.11 per month when …

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

The Social Security Administration will pay $20,267.11 per month when it moves in 2021 into Peter and Suzanne Hoffman’s renovated former post office building at 70 Warren Street in Glens Falls.

Robin Croft, a spokeswoman for the General Services Administration, provided the rent rate in response to a Chronicle inquiry. She said it’s a 10-year lease that will start in March of 2021.

She said SSA will lease 7,500 square feet, compared to its 9,000 square foot current office on Cronin Road in Queensbury.

The Hoffmans bought the former post office building in 2010 for $150,000. Mr. Hoffman said they spent $1-million gutting and renovating the 104-year-old structure.

Prior owner St. Mary’s Church at one point had sought to tear the building down. Mr. Hoffman set out to save it.

Asked about parking, the GSA’s Ms. Croft said, “Parking will be provided in compliance with local code requirements. Access to the building is in compliance with the Architectural Barriers Act Accessibility Standards.”

Mr. Hoffman has said parking will be available across Warren Street adjacent to the former Red Cross building he bought for $182,000 in March and across Church Street in the parking lot of Civic Center Plaza, which the Hoffmans also own.

Ms. Croft said, “GSA used a competitive procurement process to identify this new location. GSA issued Request for Proposals to multiple property owners before awarding the lease.”

The Hoffmans’ 14 buildings downtown include 3, 5, 74 and 77-87 Warren Street plus Civic Center Plaza; 86, 100-110, 136 and 140 Glen Street, 14 Maple and 21 and 51-63 Bay, the Smith Flats building.

In November, Mr. Hoffman said that he is under contract to buy another downtown building he would not identify.

The Hoffmans also own Water Tower Village in South Glens Falls, and the former TD Bank building, the Parkside Flowers building and Park Place apartments in Hudson Falls.

Copyright © 2019 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.