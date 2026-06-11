So. Glens Falls sophomore Hayden Knapp wins high school NYS golf title

The Chronicle’s Ben Westcott writes: South Glens Falls sophomore Hayden Knapp won the New York State Girls High School Golf Championship Monday, shooting a two under par 142 over the two-day tournament at Wild Wood Country Club in Rush to win by two strokes.

Hayden was the only player in the field to shoot under par at Wild Wood.

She trailed Rome Free Academy’s Rachel O’Rourke by one stroke after shooting an even 72 on day one. Her day two 70 catapulted her to the podium.

It was Hayden’s first state high school title, after she finished third in 2023, tied for fourth in 2024 and second in 2025.

Hayden is only the second Section 2 girls golfer ever to win a state title.

Last summer she won the NY State Women’s Amateur Championship.

In the high school tourney, Hayden told The Chronicle, “I just tried to play one shot at a time and not get too ahead of myself. And not dwell on any past mistakes.”

Her short game, which she’s been “working on a lot,” came through for her.

Down by a shot going into the final round, she focused on “playing my game and sticking with it…not changing my strategy too much, and not chasing anything or trying to force birdies.”

Hayden’s primary coach is Saratoga National Golf Club Head Teaching Professional Bob Cain. She also works with Glens Falls’s Anders Mattson, who operates an indoor training studio in Saratoga Springs. Her coach for high school golf is Mike Yeager.

Hayden next turns her attention to preparing for the New York State Junior Championship and the New York State Women’s Amateur that she won last year.

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