Shooting on Pearl Street in Glens Falls, 1 hospitalized

Glens Falls Police Department said it responded to a shooting at around 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24 “near the corner of North Pearl Street and Lawrence Street” in Glens Falls.

“Officer arrived on scene and identified the subject that was struck and confirmed he was struck with projectiles as evident by casings found on the scene. At the time there were no other subjects in the area,” Police said.

Police said the individual who was struck “was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for medical treatment and further sent to Albany Medical Center for further medical treatment.” They said he is now listed in stable condition.

“He did suffer from multiple wounds consistent with gunshot wounds from a small caliber round,” they added.

“Upon further investigation a person of interest was named that was later located and interviewed related to the incident,” Police said.

“The incident remains under investigation at this time and is ongoing,” Police added. “There is no threat to the public and the incident appears to be an isolated incident between the two parties involved.”

“The relation between the subjects is not being released at this time as it if further being investigated,” Police said. “Anyone who was in the area who has any information related to the case is asked to contact the Glens Falls Police Department at 518-761-3840.”

“Lawrence Street, Ridge Street, and Cherry Street was closed to traffic for a period of time in the evening hours of Wednesday. Lawrence Street and the area are now open to the public and traffic but North Pearl Street remains closed at this time. The names of the subjects involved are being withheld. Further details of the injuries are not being released,” Police said.