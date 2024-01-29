Fatal Lake George structure fire Sunday

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a fatal residential structure fire early Sunday, January 28, at around 3:15 a.m. at 28 Newton St in the Town of Lake George.

“First arriving units reported that the fire had been extinguished by a family member, but Kimberly S. Quay, age 58 died as a result of the fire,” the Sheriff’s office said in a press release.

“Daniel W. Quay, age 72, was awakened by a smoke alarm and able to self-extricate from the residence,” the release added.

“He was transported by Lake George EMS to Glens Falls Hospital with minor smoke inhalation….A preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire to be accidental in nature,” the release said.