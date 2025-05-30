Sheriff: Luzerne pair allegedly drove over landlord, with their children in truck

May 30, 2025

Nikalas Vandenburg
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said it responded on Saturday, May 24, to a report of a landlord-tenant dispute in Lake Luzerne that left the victim “with serious” juries at Albany Medical Center.

It said Nickalas A. Vandenburg and Lisa M Bennett, both 27 and both of Lake Luzerne, “allegedly drove over the victim with a pickup truck. The pair then exited the truck and physically assaulted the victim before returning to the truck and fleeing the area.
“Bennett was located and arrested in Corinth, and Vandenburg later turned himself into police.

“Both were arraigned in CAP Court on attempted assault 1st degree, and endangering the welfare of their three children, who were present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Lisa Bennett
“They were remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

