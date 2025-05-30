Fort Ann: 2 GF men, 19, shot; 2 Albany men charged: murder

Two Glens Falls 19-year-olds — Adam M. Darrah and Marcus J. Macaulay — were pronounced dead at Glens Falls Hospital from a shooting in Fort Ann earlier Thursday night, May 22.

Two Albany men — David Larose and Jordan Johnson — have been arrested and charged with murder. They’re being held by Washington County without bail, District Attorney Tony Jordan told The Chronicle.

State Police said, “David M. Larose, 20 of Albany, NY was taken into custody on May 23, 2025, at about 12:48 a.m.” He is “charged with two counts of Murder in the second degree” and other charges.

“On May 23, 2025, at about 10:00 p.m.,..State Police also arrested Jordan P. Johnson, 18, of Albany, NY for two counts of Murder in the second degree” and other charges.

Earlier: “On May 22, 2025 at about 9:00 p.m. State Police responded to the area of Clay Hill Road in Fort Ann, NY for the reports of shots fired with individuals injured. On arrival, Troopers located two victims in the roadway who had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds.”

