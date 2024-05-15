SGF student, 16, charged with assault in school bus incident

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Britney Shaffer posted on Facebook Friday that her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend, both 15-year-old South Glens Falls High School students, were assaulted on a district school bus at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, by a 16-year-old female student.

South Glens Falls Police Chief David Gifford told The Chronicle Tuesday that the department arrested a 16-year-old female South Glens Falls student in the case on Monday, May 13. He said he could not reveal the name.

Mrs. Shaffer said in her Facebook post, “They were almost to their stop to be home when another female student (my daughter’s very own cousin) became angry that a student’s feet were in the aisle as she was trying to get off.

“The student became enraged and used her 32 Oz. Stanley cup to inflict pain on my daughter and her boyfriend. The boyfriend was knocked in the head first. Then my daughter stepped up to confront the attacker. The attacker then swung her Stanley full force into my daughter’s face. Which resulted in a broken bloody mess on the school bus.” Mrs. Shaffer wrote that her daughter’s nose is broken.

School Superintendent Kristine Orr and Interim High School Principal Richard Murphy wrote in a message posted on May 14 on the SGF School District’s website, “During an afternoon bus run, an altercation took place between a few students.

“The bus driver immediately responded, pulling over at the middle school to intervene, but unfortunately, two students sustained injuries as a result….”

“We strive to be a welcoming and inclusive community for all. Violence of any form is unacceptable and is always dealt with according to the guidelines laid out in the district code of conduct….

“Dignity for All Students Act reporting forms can also be found on the front page of each of our six building web pages. Any concerns can also be anonymously reported at any time via our online Let’s Talk System.”