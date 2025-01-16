SGF Marathon Dance chooses 13 individual, 18 community recipients in ’25

South High Marathon Dance students selected 13 individuals and 18 non-profit organizations as recipients for the 48th annual fund-raiser, Friday to Saturday, Feb. 28-March 1, at South Glens Falls High School.

“This year’s individual recipients range from ages 1 to 65, with various connections to the community: Residents, alumni, and volunteers, as well as people from the surrounding communities,” student chairs Addisyn Buckley, Ethan Lyons, Collin Ostrander, Parker Simon and Jillian Wright wrote to The Chronicle.

“All of these individual recipients have illnesses or medical conditions that require financial support. The funds raised from SHMD will help defray costs, aid in expenses for travel to see specialists, and provide handicap-accessible vehicles to name a few.”

Individual recipients (and families) are:

• Edward & Karen Ball

• Cheyenne Bishop

• Lenna Braunius

• Carrie Duell

• Doug Hall

• Gideon Holton

• Christopher Johnson

• Charlene Lamb

• Mike Leonard

• Emmie Phelps

• Mason Queary

• Jamie Smith

• Jasiah West

Community organizations are: Alzheimer’s Association of NENY, Food For Thought, Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, Goodness Strong Foundation, Joy US Foundation, Kelly’s Angels, Inc., Moreau Community Center, Open Door Mission and Operation Adopt A Soldier.

Also: Operation At Ease Inc., Rebuilding Together Saratoga County, Sleep In Heavenly Peace (Mechanicville Chapter), Southern Adirondack Independent Living, Steps for Stroke, Veterans & Community Housing Coalition, Veterans Miracle Center, WAIT House and Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park.

Last year’s dance raised $746,887.25 for 34 individuals and organizations, “bringing the 47-year total to more than $11.3 million raised for 675 beneficiaries from within South Glens Falls as well as many surrounding communities.”



Upcoming fund-raising events:

Southy’s Valentine Pre-order, now to Thursday, Feb. 6

Southy’s Dine To Donate, Tuesdays, Jan. 21, and Feb. 4, 11, 18

Talk of the Town – Monday, Jan. 27

Battle for the Bridge, Faculty basketball game vs. Glens Falls at GF High School (free admission!) – Sat., Feb. 1

Clean It Out Containers promotion, Feb. 1-27

St. Michaels Breakfast – Sun., Feb. 2

SHMD Alumni Trivia Night at Fitzgeralds, Friday, Feb 7

Kingpin’s Alley – Saturday, Feb 8

Texas Roadhouse. Thursday, Feb. 13

The Fun Spot, Thursday, Feb. 20

Dancing Grain Bingo – Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22

Southy’s Soft Serve promo, Friday to Sunday, Feb. 21-23

Slickfin/Coldwell Banker promo, Saturday, Feb. 22

Common Roots, Friday, Feb. 27

All fund-raising events by student dancers or other organizations must be approved by the Marathon Dance.

See www.shmd.org for a full list of all SHMD sanctioned community events and their details.

Community donations

Individuals and businesses are invited to donate items for the live and silent auction, no later than Friday, Feb. 14.

Contact Donations@SHMD.org.

The South High Marathon Dance Inc. is registered 501 (c)(3) charity.

Each of the approximately 700 Marathon dancers must collect at least $150 — and many raise much more.

Contribute for individual students or to the Marathon in general through the “donations” tab at shmd.org.

