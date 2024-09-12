SGF football will play its 2 home games at Schuylerville while new turf stadium is built

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

With the South Glens Falls School District in the midst of a $33,620,000 capital project that includes construction of a turf stadium, the Bulldogs’ varsity football team will play its home games this season on Schuylerville Central School’s field. Only two games are affected.

This year SGF has six away games scheduled and just two “home” games, vs. Mohonasen Oct. 4 and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake on Oct. 25, both at 7 p.m.

“We wanted to keep our varsity games on Friday nights for consistency, and Schuylerville’s facility provides us with everything we’ll need to make that happen,” South Glens Falls Athletic Director Matt Griep told The Chronicle.

With Hudson Falls not fielding a varsity football team this season, was any thought given to playing the games there?

Mr. Griep said, “Unfortunately, Hudson Falls does not have lighting, and portable fixtures aren’t ideal for hosting large-scale athletic events.”

“I am very grateful for Schuylerville’s support of our football program and the greater SGF community by allowing us to host two games relatively close to home on their recently revamped stadium field,” Mr. Griep said.

South Glens Falls must pay all fees associated with running the two October football games at Schuylerville.

The Bulldogs’ JV football squad will be on the road for all of their games.

Mr. Griep noted that all other SGF athletic teams will continue to play home games on the SGF campus. “We have the facilities to accommodate them,” he said.

Mr. Griep said SGF’s new turf stadium will be ready for use in the spring.

The Bulldogs’ varsity kicked off the season Friday at Glens Falls, losing to the Black Bears 42-12. They’re at Amsterdam this Friday at 7 p.m.

