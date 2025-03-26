SCOOP: 33 apartments planned at former Post-Star

Luigi A. Palleschi, representing Morris Friedman, seeks to convert the former Post-Star building at 72 Lawrence St. into a two-story apartment building with 33 units: 28 one-bedroom, 3 two-bedroom, and 2 studio.

The plan appears before the Glens Falls Planning Board on April 2. The proposal estimates the improvement costs at $500,000 and says the anticipated construction time is one year.

“The existing building consists of a 1-story office section in front with a brick facade and classic styling. The rear section of the building is a 1-1/2 story modern style addition with concrete block and metal siding. For this proposal, the entirety of the original building is to remain, with matching windows being added along the exterior for the new apartment units inside,” the proposal says.

“Additionally, a new 2nd story will be added on top of the original brick office portion of the building, bringing the total height to 27’+. The addition will have aluminum siding and double hung windows to match the modern portion of the existing building,” it added.

The plan includes 44 parking spaces on site and 25 overflow spaces at 34-38 Cooper St.