Saratoga Eagle buys Minogue’s beverage biz; Key: 2 families & succession

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor



Jeff Vukelic and his brother Paul purchased 100-year-old Minogue’s Beverage Centers last week from Jack Minogue.

It’s a tale of two family businesses spanning several generations.

“We are a fourth generation family-owned business with locations in Western and Eastern New York, built on the core values of ‘Will to Win, Trust, Doing the Right Thing, and Fun’,” says Jeff.

He said he and his brother grew up in Buffalo-based Try-It Distributing, founded by their grandfather in 1928. Paul’s sons are the fourth generation involved.

Paul is CEO of Try-It. Jeff moved to the Capital Region in the early 2000’s when they acquired Northern Distributing. It’s now Saratoga Eagle Sales and Service, headed by Jeff, operating in 13 counties.

“Jack was one of the first people I met 16 years ago when we acquired Northern Distributing,” Jeff says. “He was a major customer of ours and over time we became friends.”

Succession was the issue at 100-year-old Minogue’s, Jack Minogue, Jr. tells The Chronicle. “About 16 months ago my oldest son who was in the business with me moved to Hawaii, to be closer to his wife’s family. My younger son was not interested in the business. That left me, now 69, with no plan of succession….

“Jeff approached me. They’ve got younger family members in the business, a succession plan, and they are looking to grow. I am very happy with where my family business has landed.”

Minogue’s first and flagship store is on Quaker Road in Queensbury. There are also Minogue’s in Malta, Saratoga and Wilton. Mr. Vukelic says the Queensbury store remains the sales leader.

The Vukelics will retain the Minogue’s name. “That was part of the deal. No small thing, Mr. Vukelic says. “In my judgment, Jack is entrusting his family name to me, from his 100-year family business. That is a responsibility.”

“I have a lot of respect for the Vukelic family,” Mr. Minogue says. “They are great people, They know the business, and I know they will be good with their employees. Getting rid of a 100 year family business is a little emotional for me. I needed to be comfortable with who was taking over the family business and utilizing the family name.”

Mr. Vukelic said it’s unusual, but not out of the question for a distributor to acquire a retail chain. He said that Minogue’s, like Saratoga Eagle, operates under a State Liquor Authority Class C wholesaler’s license, but “using the retail privilege.”

A separate entity, Pivo Partners, will run the Minogue’s retail arm. “Pivo” means beer in Croatian, their family heritage, Mr. Vukelic said.

“We are seeing a lot of consolidation around the country,” of the alcohol and beverages distribution business, he said.

“They’re all family run businesses, and a lot have no succession plan. The pandemic accelerated a lot of people to leave the business or their jobs. For others, like us, we see it as an opportunity to expand and pivot.”

He said they’ve kept “all the staff who wanted to stay —and, like everybody, we are looking for more.” There are 30 employees, full- and part-time.

They brought on general manager Angelo Malone to run the retail operation. Formerly with Hannaford, and most recently the meat purchaser for Price Chopper, Mr. Malone is another longtime friend, from back when he was a supplier for Labatt beers, Mr. Vukelic says.

“For now, we will get in there, and learn how they’re doing business. We’ve made some cosmetic changes, and changed to a new logo. It’s one day at a time. We will grow organically, and maybe at some point exponentially.”

Minogue’s was soda bottler 100 years ago; Jack Minogue, Jr., 69, had 55 years

The original Minogue’s Beverage Center opened in Queensbury in 1967, “but my grandfather started Minogue’s as a soda bottling business in 1921,” says Jack Minogue, Jr.

“I’ve been in the business 55 years, full time 45 years. I started out in the Queensbury location in 1967 as a loader, working on the floor for my father as a 14-year-old.”

Mr. Minogue says the pandemic shutdown caused business to boom.

“Everything really took off. We saw pretty high, 30 percent increase in business over the Covid months. That’s fallen off some, but we are continuing to maintain 22 to 23 percent over 2019. The business is still strong.”

Otherwise, he said the most change is the rise in micro breweries and craft beers. “It’s changed a lot of consumer purchasing habits, distribution and everything.”

Mr. Minogue says, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in this business, meeting and getting to know people from all over the area. That’s been the highlight of everything for me.”

“I’ll be available to help the new owners if they need, in the transition, but I have no management responsibilities now….

“I think they are coming with a lot of new fresh ideas and things they want to try. The sky’s the limit for them.”

What now for Jack? “I joined the YMCA, hoping one last time to get into really good shape. I will play a little more golf and develop a golf game, that I never had time to do. We will visit the grandchildren a lot more and travel, my wife (Teresa) and me, see some sights.”

