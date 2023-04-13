Rockwell Falls Public Library postpones Drag Queen Story Hour

April 13, 2023 Hot Copy

Saturday’s scheduled Drag Queen Story Hour in Lake Luzerne has been postponed. The Rockwell Falls Public Library Board of Trustees announced the decision after a contentious special meeting Tuesday night.

The library wrote, “We feel that it is necessary for us to do additional research into the performer and the content of the show, and to share that information with the community.

“No future date has yet been set for a future scheduling of the event, but the decision of whether or not the program will be presented at Rockwell Falls Library will be announced to the public no later than June 1, 2023.”

