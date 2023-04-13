Another gun theft at Calamity Jane’s, teen arrested; 14 guns recovered

The Washington County Sheriff’s office said it arrested a juvenile male, 15, for allegedly breaking into Calamity Jane’s Fireams and Fine Shoes in Kingsbury.

Police said a burglar alarm was triggered at around 1:52 a.m. on Monday.

“Upon arrival, a subject was observed fleeing the scene on foot. Officers pursued the suspect on foot and eventually caught the suspect on Feeder Street.

“A subsequent area search resulted in the recovery of 14 handguns and various boxes of ammunition. At this time, it appears all firearms have been accounted for and recovered.”

Police said, “It was later determined that the suspect had gained entry to the store by breaking the front window and once inside, broke several display cases.”

The juvenile will be arraigned in Washington County Family Court. The investigation is ongoing.

On October 21, 2022, 32 guns were stolen from Calamity Janes in another break in. Fallout from that robbery led to numerous arrests and felony charges.

Most of the guns were not recovered.

