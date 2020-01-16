Radici Kitchen & Bar official opening Jan. 23

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Radici Kitchen & Bar, the new restaurant in the former Tallulah’s space on Ridge Street in downtown Glens Falls, plans a soft “friends and family” opening this weekend, Jan. 17-18, and the official opening on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Chef Brian Bowden and wife Carly Mankouski plan an “Italian-modern,” “wide-ranging” menu for the 50-seat restaurant.

“It’s an exciting but terrifying time,” Mr. Bowden said.

“We’re really excited and can’t wait to entertain our guests,” Ms. Mankouski said. “We’re looking forward to meeting the community.”

Work was still continuing on the interior last week. The couple said they received their temporary liquor license just before Christmas, sooner than they’d anticipated.

Some menu offerings

Main dish offerings on their website include handmade pastas such as Linguine with White Clam Sauce and Ricotta Gnocchi Bolognese; New York Strip Steak with truffle-parmesan fries, broccoli rabe and re wine sauce; and a Halibut with Beluga lentils, preserved lemon, broccoli rabe and green onion hollandaise.

Prices aren’t listed. They said in December that items will range from $6 for some appetizers to as much as $35 for an entrée, with half portions available, and happy hour specials such as $1 oysters.

Hours will be Tuesdays to Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays to 10, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with brunch early in the day and family-style “Sunday Dinner,” likely Italian menus.

Mr. Bowden says, “The history behind this space has drawn people to our door,” — particularly its prior incarnation as the much-loved Tallulah’s, run by the late chef-owner Shawn Whalen for 10 years.

Physical changes include a completely new back bar that was still to be installed last week, and a more open window space between the kitchen and dining areas.

They plan eventually to add “chef’s bar” seating overlooking the kitchen.

This is the couple’s first restaurant of their own. Mr. Bowden has been chef at high-profile Capital Region restaurants, including Sperry’s and 15 Church in Saratoga. Ms. Mankouski worked front of house at most of the same restaurants. She is also a real estate agent with Select Southeby’s International.

The couple said partner Mike Graney, who owns Graney’s Bar and Grill in Albany, is a financial backer. They are leasing the Ridge Street space from building owner Chuck Mineo.

