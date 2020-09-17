Rabid fox in Bolton; 2 people get treatment

A fox was found to be rabid in Bolton and a six-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man are receiving rabies treatment.

Responding to a Chronicle inquiry, Warren County Public Information Officer Don Lehman wrote:

“On Tuesday, Sept. 1, a 6-year-old girl was either scratched or bitten by a fox near Brereton Road in Bolton. Bolton Police Department responded, but the fox could not be located. The child suffered what were believed to be minor injuries…

“On Wednesday, Sept. 2, a 45-year-old man was scratched by a fox near Lake Shore Drive in Bolton, and he suffered arm and leg injuries. A Warren County Sheriff’s Office patrol officer responded, located the fox nearby and was able to shoot and kill it. The remains were sent to a state laboratory for a rabies test, and it was found to have been rabid.

“Both victims continue to undergo rabies treatments as of 9/14.

“While the fox from the first incident was not located, it is believed to have been the same one involved in the second incident.

“Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said the rabid animal was the third her office has been advised of this year.

“A person in Queensbury needed rabies treatments after having contact with a rabid racoon in June, and a dead fox that was found in Lake George in April was determined to be rabid as well. Warren County averages about 1 to 2 confirmed discoveries of rabid animals each year.

“Jones recommended that people avoid getting close to wildlife, particularly if a wild animal is behaving unusually, such as being out during the daylight hours or being aggressive.”

