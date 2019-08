Ralph Reale took this photo Sunday of a large Northern Water Snake sunbathing on a …

Ralph Reale took this photo Sunday of a large Northern Water Snake sunbathing on a “Lily Pad” in Log Bay on Lake George, and agreed to let us use it. It’s not clear if the swimmers in the background were even aware of their uninvited guest! The snake is not poisonous. There have been lots of reports of snakes swimming in Lake George, especially in and around Log Bay.



Copyright © 2019 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.