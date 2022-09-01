Queensbury drug dealer tell-all

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

Eric Canori’s well-written, fast-paced new memoir Pressure is juicy and sensational enough to conceivably find a national audience, but it’s absolutely sure to hit the jackpot here.

He’s a Queensbury High School grad who went to SUNY Plattsburgh and became a massively successful marijuana distributor along the way. When the feds finally caught him, he says he turned over $12-million including $2-million in gold bars buried in his mother’s backyard, by which he bargained himself out of a long prison sentence.

There’s no telling what is and isn’t true, but the memoir will be catnip for curious locals. Plenty of sex, drugs and rock and roll.

His nicknames were Lips and, later, Slick.

“In New York City, I became a regular at the Four Seasons, Ritz, and Mandarin Oriental,” his favorite.

“I craved white glove service and the finest women money could buy.” Lonely at home in Saratoga, he says he’d have escorts sent by car from New York.

We meet his girlfriends Sarah, Jill, Vera. He tells us of his side gigs — his backyard water feature business in Saratoga, his filmmaking quest, pitching Bravo a series of interviews of beautiful women who open up to him.

Eric drops names. At a party in L.A., he says, Harvey Weinstein wanted to see his footage but Eric turned him down. Separately, “I outbid Mariah Carey on a small yacht charter.”

In the book’s early going, he depicts his mother and step-father ruining his life. In the late going, he says “Mom was there for me while I was in prison,” and quotes pithy wisdom from her and his likewise stalwart stepfather Jim.

Vulnerability is part of Eric’s persona. At Plattsburgh he was a virgin afraid women would see his inexperience. Later, “I began acknowledging that I’m not better than anyone else, and the only way I could survive is in a tribe.”

He calls himself “A self-made entrepreneur, consultant and speaker.”

His website EricCanori.com says, “Starting in November 2022, Eric will be available to be a guest on your podcast or in your Clubhouse Room. He’ll also be available for customized keynote and motivational speaking engagements.”

Eric Canori is an ambitious guy.

