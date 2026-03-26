Queensbury Democrats will contest all 4 town board seats

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Queensbury Democrats will have a full slate running for Town Board. Democratic Chair Pete Roland said his committee is running the most candidates in Queensbury “since I’ve been chair, at least six years.” New entrants:

In Ward 1, Paul Derby is challenging incumbent Republican Anthony Metivier. Mr. Derby, a Queensbury resident since 1988, is head of the Glen Lake Association, a retired professor at Castleton College in Vermont, and taught at Siena and SUNY Adirondack, information said.

In Ward 2, Michael Toney challenges incumbent Scott Gushlaw, who has the Republican and Conservative endorsements. Mr. Toney, a Queensbury resident since 1988, is a retired Rensselaer school teacher who lives in Hidden Hills.

Previously announced:

In Ward 3: Democrat Krystle Sweetser vs. Rachel Hagos, who has the Republican and Conservative endorsements.

In Ward 4: Democrat Dawn Bleyenburg is challenging incumbent endorsed Republican Tim McNulty.

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