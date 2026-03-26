Little Theater on the Farm to close; Haunted Barn & Spring Barn Sale go on

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Little Theater on the Farm in Fort Edward is closing, “effective for the 2026 season and beyond,” it said on Facebook and its webpage.



Founded in October 2005 by Linda Hermans in a converted dairy farm barn on Plum Road, off Route 197, the Little Theater has hosted hundreds of concerts, plays and other community events, always scrappy and always on a shoestring, this reporter often observed.

Last season was a struggle, board member Deborah Austin said at the time.

“This would have been our 21st year. A pretty good run for any place,” she said on Tuesday.

They plan still to hold their annual Spring Barn Sale and final Haunted Barn in October. “Please keep watching our page for updates!” they urged.

“For over 20 years,” Executive Adminstrator Lauren Whiting said in the Web post, “Little Theater on the Farm has strived to bring the locals of Washington County and surrounding counties the incredible talent of so many local musicians, actors, dancers and more.

“Every Spring, we have opened our doors and our hearts to the local community that we have grown to love and cherish so deeply.”



“In our 20 years, we have seen amazing talent, mourned great losses together, celebrated milestones, and achieved some great goals!”

“We could never have made it this far without the help of our amazing, hardworking volunteers, our wonderful, beautiful patrons who return season after season to support our mission, and especially not without the stellar, loyal talent that rocked our stage all season long.”

“You have our deepest gratitude.”

“Thank you all for being the core of our success. We love you all.”

— With reporting by Caroline Martindale

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