Prom time!

We asked area schools — “Where’s the Prom?” Here’s some of what we learned!

Queensbury: The Q; Pics in GF City Park

Saturday April 13, 7-11 p.m. at The Queensbury Hotel, Glens Falls.

Tickets: $45. Event: Students will enjoy dinner, dancing and Queensbury Photobooth. Prom colors are Black, Gold & Silver.

Entertainment: Matt Roberts with Illuminated Audio.

Spartan Promenade, 5:30 p.m. in City Park and the Bandstand in downtown Glens Falls, weather permitting. Families are welcome to come watch and take pictures as their students are introduced. Bring your lawn chairs and your cameras! Students arrive by 5 p.m.

After-Prom Party: Midnight to 2 a.m. at Lake George Lanes & Games for bowling, laser tag, arcade games and food.

Greenwich: Lanterns

Saturday, April 13, 6:30-10:30 p.m. at

Surfside On The Lake, Lake George.

Tickets: $120.

Theme: Night of the Floating Lanterns.

Entertainment: DJ and photo booth.

Coronation: 4:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Prom participants and dates are introduced to be seen by the audience and have their photos taken by a professional photographer. After all couples are recognized, the Junior Class officers and former King & Queen announce the Prom Court, and new King & Queen. “Once everyone is recognized and photos taken, we will head to the Surfside via school bus.”

After-Prom Party: 11 p.m.-2 a.m. at The Fun Spot, Queensbury, for photos, food, drinks, sports, and more.

Noted: Most students meet in Mowry Park for pre-prom pictures.

LG Coronation open to all, in Shepard Park

Saturday, April 27, 5:30-9:30 p.m. in the new Carriage House at Fort William Henry, LG.

Theme: Night on the Lake.

Entertainment: DJ.

Tickets: N/A.

Grand March & Coronation: 3:30-4:30 pm at Shepard Park, Lake George. Open to all, first come-first serve with open seating.

After-Prom Party: 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Adventure Racing/Adventure Family Fun Center in Queensbury.

Fort Ed: At the Q, GF

Saturday, May 4, 5 p.m. at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. Tickets: $25.

Theme: A Night Under the Stars.

Entertainment: DJ Mike Morgan.

Coronation: 3:30 p.m. at Crandall Park, GF

After-Prom Party: 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. at Adventure Racing in Queensbury.

Johnsburg @ The Bond

Saturday, May 11, 5:30-9:30 p.m. at The Bond 1786 in Warrensburg.

Tickets: $55. Theme: Rustic Romance.

Entertainment: One Smooth DJ (William Moffitt).

Coronation and Grand March: 4 p.m. at Johnsburg Central School, open free to the public. Junior Court Prom Queen and King are crowned, and prom-goers introduced.

After-Prom Party: 10 p.m.-midnght, bowling arcade and laser tag at Lanes and Games in Lake George.

Theme: Comfy casual.

Noted: “The Junior class has worked hard to provide a fun night for all.”

GF: ‘Hollywood’ at Q

Saturday, May 18, 6-10 p.m. at The Queensbury Hotel.

Tickets: $60. Theme: Hollywood.

Entertainment: DJ Young Pete.

Grand March: 5 p.m. in the Glens Falls High School auditorium. Admission is Free.

After-Prom Party: 11 p.m.-3 a.m. at Glens Falls High School. Theme: It’s a Surprise!

Activities: “Raffles, bounce houses, games, yummy food, prizes and MORE!”

HF: ‘Enchanted’ in LG

Saturday, May 18, 6-10:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in Lake George

Tickets: $75. Entertainment: DJ from Conway Entertainment.

Theme: An Enchanted Evening.

Grand March and Coronation: 4:30- 5:30 p.m. in the High School auditorium. Tickets dispersed with purchase of PROM 2024 ticket.

After-Prom Party: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. at the school for snacks, games, movies and more

Noted: Prom-goers gather pre-Grand March for photos in Juckett Park.



SGF: ‘Summer in Italy’

Saturday, May 18, 6:30 p.m. at The Queensbury Hotel, “The Q”. Tickets: $90.

Theme: A Summer Night In Italy.

Entertainment: DJ, dancing “and a lifetime of memories.”

Grand March: 5:30 p.m. at South Glens Falls High School. Tickets available to the public pre-sale and at the door. Students have the opportunity to buy two Grand March tickets when they pre-purchase their Prom tickets.

After-Prom Party: TBD

Bolton: Sagamore party, Morgan Cruise

Saturday May 18, 4-10 p.m. at The Sagamore Resort, Bolton Landing. ‘We will be cruising on the Sagamore’s Morgan before dancing in the Bayview room on Green Island.’

Tickets: $60. Theme: Casino Night.

Grand March: 4 p.m. at The Sagamore. Free admission.

After-Prom Party: Not confirmed

Granville: Paris Spring

Saturday, May 25, 6-10 p.m. at Ruby Way in Hartford. Tickets: $70.

Theme: Spring in Paris.

Entertainment: DJ & Photo Booth by Overtime Events. Catering by Tommy Festa.

Grand March pre-prom in high school gym. Ticket sales April 10-May 10.

After-Prom Party: 11 p.m. at the school, for food, games and activities, prizes.

Hartford: Not this year

Hartford holds its prom every other year, next in 2025.

