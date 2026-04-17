Prom time!

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Greenwich Central leads off 2026 Prom Season this Saturday, April 18. Glens Falls, Lake George and Johnsburg follow on Saturday, April 25. Then come proms every weekend in May. Here’s our annual Prom overview, from schools we’ve heard from so far.

Greenwich goes first

Greenwich: Saturday, April 18, 6 to 10 p.m. at Surfside On The Lake in Lake George. Theme: Red Carpet. Entertainment: Overtime Events. Tix: $130.

Pre-prom Coronation and Junior Prom Court, 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the High School Auditorium. After-Prom Party at The Fun Spot in Lake George.

Noted: Kids take photos on their own before the pre-prom event.

GF: ‘Tangled Garden’

Glens Falls: Saturday, April 25, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Queensbury Hotel.

Theme: Tangled Garden. Entertainment: DJ Young Pete. Tix: $60.

More Glens Falls

Grand March: 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. in City Park, downtown. No ticket needed.

After-Prom Party: 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. at the Adirondack Dome: Casino room with cash prizes, 360 Photo Booth, two giant bounce houses including one for jousting, volleyball, soccer, kickball and lawn games including corn hole and spike ball, coffee bar with barista and live music and raffle prizes all evening — with every Glens Falls junior winning something.

LG: Starry Lake Night

Lake George, Saturday, April 25, 5 to 9 p.m. in the Carriage House at Fort William Henry. Theme: Starry Night on the Lake. Entertainment: DJ Tom Silva of All Around Sound. Tix: Approx. $25 per guest.

Grand March and Coronation, 3-4 p.m. Typically held in at Shepard Park, Lake George Village but with Shepard Park and the new Amphitheater under construction, location is TBA at “a LG Village location.” Admission is open.

After-Prom Party: 10 p.m.-midnight at Adk Karting Experience, Aviation Mall, Queensbury.

J’burg.: ‘Midnight’

Johnsburg Central School, Saturday, April 25, 6-10 p.m. at Fort William Henry Hotel, Lake George. Theme: Midnight Gala. Entertainment: Electric Blue. Tix: $55 includes dinner & drinks at prom as well as the After Prom party. Grand March and Coronation, 4 p.m. in the gymnasium. Doors open 3:45, public welcome. After-Prom: 10 p.m.-1 a.m., pizza party at The Fun Spot, Lake George.

Noted: It’s a Junior Prom but 9th-12th grade students are invited.

Qby.: Ft. Wm. Henry

Queensbury: Saturday, May 2, 7-10 in the Carriage House at Fort William Henry, Lake George. Entertainment: DJ. Tix: $85.

Pre-prom: Spartan Promenade, 5:30 p.m. at Queensbury High School. No admission fee.

After-Prom Party: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30a.m. at Lake George Bowl for “Laser Tag, Arcade games, plenty of food and fun!.”

Fort Ann: Cool arrivals

Fort Ann: Saturday, May 2, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn Lake George.

Theme: Enchanted Garden. Entertainment: DJ and Photobooth. Tix: $85.

Grand March and Coronation, 5 p.m. in the High School Auditorium. Admission: $2.

After-Prom Party: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. at ADK Karting at Aviation Mall in Queensbury, for Go Karts, Black Light Mini Golf, Simulators.

Noted: Students usually pick a spot to do a large class picture, either at the Distillery on Route 149 or on Hadlock Pond. Students arrive at school in creative ways for the Grand March: Limos, tractors, wagons, etc. Grand March still includes parent dances and coronation.

No. Warren: Mohican

North Warren Central School: Saturday, May 2, 6-9 p.m. aboard Lake George Steamboat Company’s Mohican cruise boat.

Theme: A Night on the Bayou. Tix: $70.

Coronation and announcement of Prom Court at 4 p.m. at North Warren Central School.

After-Prom Party: To be announced.

Granville: ‘Golden Hour’

Granville High School: Saturday, May 2, 6-10 p.m. at Ruby Way in Hartford.

Theme: “Golden Hour.” Entertainment: Happy Days Again DJ Service and SnapHappy Shenanigans. Tix: $75.

Grand March and Coronation in the high school gym prior to departure to the venue, 4:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

After-Prom Party: 10:30 p.m.-3 a.m. at the High School for games, food, drinks and prizes.

Bolton: ‘Tangled’ at Sagamore & Surfside

Bolton: Saturday, May 9, 6-10 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at Surfside Resort, Lake George. Theme: Tangled. Tix: $100/couple.

Dinner & entertainment: Surfside’s top menu items, passed hors d’oeuvres, dessert, packed dance floor all night with DJ Buckets (Joe Leonard) from Portland, Maine.

Grand March 3 p.m. on the lawn of the Sagamore Resort, followed by a ride aboard the Sagamore’s Morgan, 4-4:15 p.m. with hors devours and mocktails.

After-Prom Party: 10:30 p.m.-1:30a.m. at Skyzone in Queensbury. Theme is “Glow Like Crazy.” Contests, prizes and food all provided by the BCS PTO.

Notes: “We take photos before the Prom at the Sagamore and several other lakeside spots. We have planned a full day to celebrate our Junior Prom and have made it a night to remember.”

Whitehall: at The Q

Whitehall: Saturday, May 9, 6:30-10:30 p.m. at The Queensbury Hotel. Theme: Starry Night. Entertainment: All Around Sound. Tix: $55.

Grand March and Coronation on the high school stage at 5 p.m. Court of 12 students, a Prince and Princess, King and Queen named. Arrive beginning at 4 p.m. No tickets needed.

After-Prom Party: 11 p.m.-2 p.m. at The Fun Spot in Queensbury for food trucks, skating, mini-golf, go karts and more.

Noted: Pictures at Skenesboro Park prior to Grand March. A student committee plans prom.

SGF is ‘Enchanted’

South Glens Falls: Saturday, May 16, 6-9 p.m. at The Queensbury Hotel. Theme: Enchanted Garden. Entertainment: Wilhelm Entertainment. Tix: $70.

Grand March: 5 p.m. in the Auditorium

Admission: $3, fund-raiser for senior year

Hudson Falls: Surfside

Hudson Falls: Saturday, May 16, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Surfside in Lake George. Theme: Enchanted Forest, with Pro Stylez Entertainment. Tix: $70.

Grand March and announcement of Prom Court, 5 to 6 p.m. in the High School Auditorium. Tix: Sold before and After School in April.

After-Prom Party: 9:30 p.m. to midnight, also at Surfside, with catered snacks, karaoke, trivia, yard games, bonfire and s’mores.

Note: Attendees typically gather in Juckett Park for photos before Grand March.

Sch’ville ‘Glamour’

Schuylerville: Saturday, May 16, 6:30 p.m. at The Vista at VanPatten Country Club in Clifton Park.

Theme: Garden of Glamour, with DJ Conway Entertainment. Tix: $80.

Pre-prom: At the High School. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Introduction of couples begins at 5 p.m., followed by introduction of the Prom Court, Prom King and Queen. No tix required.

After-Prom Party: 11 p.m. – 2am at The Fun Spot in Queensbury for “food, fun and prizes throughout.”

Noted: All prom attendees are required to attend pre-prom at the high school. “Our Junior Prom is inclusive of Preprom, the formal event at The Vista, and the After Prom festivities.”

Ft. Edward: At The Q

Fort Edward High School, Saturday, May 23, 5 p.m. at the Queensbury Hotel, Glens Falls. Tix: $30.

Pre-prom: Junior Court and photos before the Prom at Fort Edward School. No charge.

After-Prom Party: Plans TBA

W’bg: ‘Under Stars’

Warrensburg: Saturday, May 30, 6 to 10 p.m. at The Lake George Holiday Inn Resort.

Theme: A Night Under the Stars. Entertainment: DJ Simon Carey. Tix: $65.

Pre-prom: Promenade, 6 to 6:45 p.m. with Coronation of the Court at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn. Students who purchase prom tickets will have pre-prom tickets for friends and family.

After-Prom Party: 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. at 1000 Acres Ranch Resort in Stony Creek, for Dancing, Karaoke, Bull Riding, Board Games and Puzzles, Volleyball, Billiards, Indoor Pool/ Jacuzzi, Bonfire with s’mores, Cornhole, Basketball, Pickleball and Tennis.

Hartford: Not this year

Hartford holds a Junior-Senior Prom every other year, with coronation of both Junior and Senior Prom Courts. Next prom: 2027.

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