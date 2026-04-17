Glens Falls Firefighter Micki Guy is ‘critical but stable,’ Albany Med; community rallies

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Glens Falls Firefighter Micki Guy, 50, was critically injured as firefighters were departing the Broad Street Station at about 8 p.m Thursday, April 9, responding to a structure fire.

She sustained a severe head trauma and was ‘critical but stable’ Tuesday at Albany Medical Center.

Widespread unconfirmed reports say she fell from the passenger side of the truck as it was leaving the station. New York State Police are handling the accident investigation. “We just don’t know yet,” said City Communications Director Steve Thurston, about details.

Firefighter Guy, who became the department’s first female member in 2010, was taken first to Glens Falls Hospital, then to Albany Medical Center.

Mayor Diana Palmer, members of the fire company and Micki’s family went down to Albany with her that first night.

“We are hopeful,” Michelle Guy, the firefighter’s mother, told The Chronicle from Albany Med on Monday.

“We’re seeing tiny advances. She’s still not awake, but she’s holding steady. And every once in a while she does a little something that makes us happy, because it shows that she’s still there.”

“The doctors say that where she is just where they expect, for the trauma that she’s had. It’s going to be a long, long recovery period.”

“We’re pretty much just waiting every day. They do CT scans to keep track of the swelling and brain bleeds and stuff. But the doctors all say nothing’s going in reverse. It’s staying steady, and that’s a good thing.”

“They said this is months, it’s not weeks. But she’s got a lot of fight in her. She’s a very, very strong girl. She takes after her father, who just passed away in August.” Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Guy was much admired.

Mrs. Guy said she and Micki’s partner Kristin Aldrich, are staying at her daughter’s side in Albany.

“We are going to be down here till the bitter end of getting her back on her feet. But we can’t stay in the room at night, so the (Glens Falls) fire department, who has been wonderful, got us a hotel room across the street so we can get some rest in-between and take showers and stuff.

“They have been down here every day, at least two of them, alternating, and they’re here if we need anything or whatever. They’ve been absolutely wonderful.”

Mrs. Guy said, “We’re just amazed at how people are helping out and coming forward, all the things everybody’s doing. We’re extremely thankful. We can’t even put it into words.”

She wrote online that the Albany Fire Department also brought food and drink.

“Ever so many people have offered stuff. We’re overwhelmed, the fire departments and different emergency squads, and other people are bringing food down.

“I tell you, at one time I would have said, Oh, my God, this world has just so many horrible people — but this has renewed my faith in humanity. So many people being there and offering so much for her, and it’s…it’s just awesome.”

“I want to thank everybody so much for all the prayers. I’ve had so many people, so many different churches, saying they’re putting her in their prayers. It truly helps us mentally to know that there’s so many people out there that really care.”

Glens Falls Firefighter PJ Callahan, president of the union, tells The Chronicle, “Firefighter Guy continues to show the strength and fight she is known for, and Local 2230 remains committed to standing beside her throughout her recovery.”

He said, “The community outreach has been incredible,” with residents, businesses and community groups donating so many meals and baked goods that “we very gently asked” they pause it.

“We have reached a point where the volume of food donations has become more than we can reasonably store or distribute,” the firefighters wrote on Facebook.

“We want to ensure that every act of generosity truly benefits Micki and supports her recovery. We respectfully ask that future support be directed toward alternative forms of assistance.”

Firefighter Callahan said a donation account has been started at Arrow Bank, and there’s a Go Fund Me online fund-raising effort as well. (See box for Micki Guy benefit events.)

“At least we have someplace to recommend for people to be used for the family in the future, through what appears could be a long recovery,” he said.

Of the department’s own coping, Firefighter Callahan said, “We’re working through it. I guess that is the best way to put it. Everybody understands it was an accident. It’s something we’re gonna have to work our way through and just be there for the family in any way we can, and to support Micki….

“There’s only so much we can do. It’s just a waiting and praying time right now. We’re trying to make sure the family’s got everything they need while they’re down there, also waiting and praying.”

Smith house on Clayton Ave. is lit for Micki Guy

Paul Smith’s house on Clayton Avenue behind Glens Falls High School is known for his famed Christmas lights.

But following radio station Froggy 101.3’s call to post red ribbons and hearts to show support for injured Glens Falls firefighter Micki Guy, he repurposed some elements to create a nearly 20-foot lighted heart in his front lawn.



Benefit, Sunday at Lawrence St. Tavern

Lawrence Street Tavern hosts a “Micki Strong” benefit Sunday, April 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. with music by Margo Macero, George Normandin, Rich Ortiz “and friends.” To donate a raffle basket, contact Margo or Breanna Underwood via Facebook. All proceeds will go directly to Micki and her family, said press information.

Support for Micki Guy

‘Micki Guy Benefit Account’ as been established at Arrow Bank. Send or bring deposits specifying the named account to any branch, or send checks specifying Micki Guy Benefit Account to the Glens Falls Firefighters Association, PO Box 300, Glens Falls 12801. They will deposit them for you.

A GoFundMe.com online appeal ­— Support for Our Injured Glens Falls Firefighter — raised in three days $24,541 of a $30,000 goal. The 317 donations ranged from $25 to $1,000. The funds are “to ensure that the family can focus entirely on her recovery, not on expenses,” said the posting by Friends of Micki. It said donations will support meals and lodging for family while they stay in Albany; costs of an expected prolonged hospital stay; and support for Glens Falls Fire personnel.

“Red Ribbons for Micki — We Hold the Line Together,” suggested by Glens Falls radio station Froggy 101.3. It urges “tying a red ribbon outside your home or place a red heart in your window to show our love and support.”

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