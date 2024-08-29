Plans Union Square buy, apartments

Ryan Connor of EBRM Properties, LLC, proposes “to build out 18 residential apartment units on the second and third floors” of the 48,000 square foot Union Square former shirt factory at 2-15 Broad Street.

It’s described as a $1.08-million project installing 16 one-bedroom, two two-bedroom — on the second and third floors of the wing facing Pine Street.

Long-time building owner Tom O’Neill put Union Square on the market for $2.35 million last spring.

The application says Mr. Connor plans to maintain commercial spaces in the basement and on all three floors of the Broad Street wing, and maintain “and improve” first floor and basement commercial spaces throughout.

Anticipated number of residents: 20 to 25, with 27 of 71 parking spaces on site allotted for residents, 44 spaces for business users.

At the Glens Falls IDA meeting on June 13, Glens Falls Development Director Jeff Flagg introduced Mr. Connor and said they are pursuing possible IDA aid for the project and that Mr. Connor is working with Warren-Washington EDC president Jim Siplon to explore Homes and Community Renewal “HCR” funding.

