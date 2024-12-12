Planning Board praises Patten’s Broad Street plan

Chronicle staff writer Ben Westcott reports: Glens Falls Planning Board members reacted favorably Monday night when developer Chris Patten showed a rendering of “The Point at 10 Broadstreet,” his plan for the former Rite-Aid site where Broad and South Streets meet. It proposes 24 apartment units and 56 parking spaces that would also serve tenants and customers of the currently vacant 46-56 South Street building Mr. Patten intends to renovate into 20 apartments and six commercial spaces.

Rather than voting on the proposal, the Board tabled it to its January meeting. But they did give positive feedback.

“I like the look of the building. It’s not just a big brick building,” said member Tom Landry.

“Nothing against the building across the street,” he quickly added. “Those are buildings that are reminiscent of the times.”

“I’m just amazed you can do this much on that site,” he concluded.

Art Belden said, “This is a way better use of the spot. Obviously, it’s not being utilized at all right now.”

Mr. Patten also showed a rendering of his plans for 46-56 South Street, with a mostly blue exterior.

Chair Rachel Murray said, “I think it’s going to be a great addition. I love the color. I think it’s going to be so crisp and clean.”

Mr. Landry said, “To me, it kind of blows me away that that building can look like that someday. To me, it’s going to be a real classy restoration.”

The board tabled further consideration of this project to January as well.

Both of Mr. Patten’s projects are being designed by Rucinski Hall Architecture.

