Owners close [forged] eatery ‘temporarily’ in Hudson Falls

The restaurant [forged] in Hudson Falls has closed “temporarily,” its owners announced on Facebook Tuesday …

The restaurant [forged] in Hudson Falls has closed “temporarily,” its owners announced on Facebook Tuesday morning.

AJ and Christina Richards, whose [farmacy] restaurant on Ridge Street in Glens Falls has gotten off to a fast start, wrote, “It is with great excitement and a heavy heart that we have decided with the upcoming construction and revitalization of our beloved Historic Courthouse, that now is the right time to take action and temporarily close [forged].”

The Richards, who did not respond by press time to a message seeking comment, continued on Facebook: “You will still be able to enjoy [forged] and its fare at various events, festivals, and pop-ups around the area while its brick and mortar goes through physical improvements.

“We have had a very positive experience during the time we have been in Hudson Falls. While we know this may have an impact on the employees and patrons, we’re hoping to lessen the impact by transferring the majority of our workforce to our [farmacy] location.

“We hope you’ll continue to visit us at our [farmacy] location. Thank you to you all who have supported us during the past 2+ years. The [forged] team.”

Copyright © 2019 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.