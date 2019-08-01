Friday, August 2, 2019
Our August 1 issue

August 1, 2019

Resort Real Estate / Lake George real estate keeps breaking records. Fort William Henry to turn Towers Hall into ‘Carriage House’ for weddings, arts. Mike Smith ends his auction. HF: Lewis Super closing Sept. 4, after 70 years. New Way Lunch 100th year party, Saturday. Owners close [forged] eatery ‘temporarily’ in Hudson Falls. Dan Nichols benefit at West Mountain Aug. 4. Hot button topics on Aug. 6 Glens Falls Planning Board agenda. Glens Falls Country Club is called one of best Donald Ross courses in the U.S. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

