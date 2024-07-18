Downed powerline in Tuesday’s storm set vehicles ablaze, Garvey Kia/Volkswagen

Statement by Garvey Volkswagen, Kia after storm caused fire

Editor’s note: Tuesday’s severe storm felled countless trees in the region. A downed powerline caused a vehicle fire at Garvey Volkswagen/Garvey Kia on Quaker Road. The Chronicle posted on Facebook this scene capture from a drone video by Spencer Bray/Realize Brokers.



Garvey Kia posted on Facebook, “Earlier today two power lines went down at the dealership due to the storm and contacted with some of our used vehicles on the lot.”

“The most important thing is that all of our customers and employees were able to evacuate safely, and no customer vehicles were damaged,” the post said.

Dealer Principal JP Garvey told The Chronicle that multiple cars caught fire.

“It was very scary,” he said. “The power line came down and after igniting the cars was on the black top for some time —there was a ton of water too from the rain.”

“After the fire department got there and [National Grid] cut the power the pavement was over 500° we were told,” he said. “So the fire departments dug it up and broke it apart so they could cool it off with water.”

“We are tremendously relieved” that no one was hurt, he added.

The dealership post said, “We’d like to thank the South Queensbury, West Glens Falls, and South Glens Falls Fire Departments for their rapid and decisive response, as well as National Grid for working to quickly de-energize the lines. We are especially grateful for all of our team members that reacted quickly and helped move vehicles and clean our lot so we can avoid any consequential damage if the pole in front of our store goes down.

