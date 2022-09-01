Our September 1 front page

42nd Anniversary Issue! Glens Falls DRI murals take shape. Moreau Biochar approved, with restrictions. Queensbury drug dealer tell-all. Shark scholar, Lake George. 667 voters will decide Lake George Village’s fate; how it works. Father Scott leads team reset at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus school. Glens Falls’ 1st Monarch Festival Sept. 16 in Crandall Park. Chuck Barton is IDA’s first CEO. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

