Our October 9 front page

October 9, 2025 Chronicle Front Page

Support Small Business! Video: Police assaulted. Ward 5 race. Subdued foliage in a fabulous fall. Moose at the Garage Sale. GF valve maker on the grow. Mayor: No property tax increase for 2nd straight year; Palmer: ‘Misleading, irresponsible’. Hockey returns: Adk. Thunder open training camps; pre-season game. Parents charged in Kingsbury infant’s death. 2 plead guilty in Fort Ann murder of Glens Falls teens. NYS cleaning up Feeder Canal; Alliance hopes it’s a start to regain navigability. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

