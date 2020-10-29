Our October 29 front page

Election issue Candidate statements. Dr. John Rugge stops treating patients. Betty Little cancer. Glens Falls & YMCA plan land swap. Wood Theater: ‘Approaching a dire situation,’ does cutbacks. Festival of Trees a go, but only as a ‘Holiday Shop,’ no usual events. Whitney land for sale; Dan went hiking & took a look. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.