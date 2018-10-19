Our October 18 issue

Fall is in the Air issue | Joseph Girard III chooses Syracuse. Bed tax $$ …

Fall is in the Air issue | Joseph Girard III chooses Syracuse. Bed tax $$ spurs

NYS basketball tourney’s likely return to GF. Bunker Hill Organic Creamery opens. Adk. Film Festival, Part III. Adk. Thunder open regular season Sat. at home vs. Beast. Trees need work & cost soars; Glens Falls budget stressed. Dunham’s Bay Marina sells for $1.8-million. Albino red-tailed hawk seen in Washington County. Pages of real estate listings… Find your dream home! Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.