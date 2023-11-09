Our November 9 front page

Kusnierz ousted in Moreau. Jimmer to 2024 Olympics. Mighty Friday in Glens Falls. Fort William Henry ‘Winter Dream’ transformation is under way. What’s to become of the South Street Community Pavilion? Christmas is back! Paul Smith’s light display returns to Clayton Ave. Eric Unkauf offers Shirt Factory for Farmers Market; eyes pavilion too. Angler drowns in Washington County. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

