Our November 6 front page

Election Results! Palmer cruises, Dems big in GF; Strough wins Qby re-election. Soccer success. First look: The new apartments atop former Sandy’s Clam Bar. Washington Co. budget: 16.97% hike, cut 63 jobs. Jimmer got emotional: Glens Falls induction. John Austin award to late Bill Gates Jan. 24. Glens Falls Market ‘excited’ for winter at the Ed. Sentence: 25-years-to-life, 2024 shooting, Pearl St., Glens Falls. Saratoga Plan opens Curtis Preserve in Town of Corinth. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

