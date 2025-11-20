Sunday, November 23, 2025

Our November 20 front page

November 20, 2025 Chronicle Front Page

Next issue early: Wednesday Whiteface opened; our Ben skied it! Glens Falls football rolling! SGF Holiday Parade is Sunday, at 5 pm. Greenwich Lighted Tractor Parade is Saturday at 6. Clara Rudnick, 101. ‘East End Rising’ Jade Eddy’s returnables protest. Raúl’s building & restaurant for sale: $998,500. Smith leads Bean by 6 for supervisor of Johnsburg; Smith had stroke. ARCC Juckett Award to Dr. Jackie Touba. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.

Check Also

Our November 13 front page

Election Charts! Can Elise win? Bonacio gets its parking. Mayor Bill’s plea. Chester St. friction …

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!