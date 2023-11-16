Our November 16 front page

GO Lake George Volleyball! Launches her own medical practice. South Glens Falls Holiday Parade is Sunday. Greenwich Tractor Parade is Saturday. Vote charts. The Community Chapel of West Glens Falls closes. Stewart’s closes an Albany shop: ‘Theft, robberies, threats’. Pickup crashed into Lukoil GF store wall. 1,800 pounds of turkey: GF Hometown Thanksgiving! GF Community Theatre plays Addams Family. Maury Thompson wins John D. Austin Contribution to History Award. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.