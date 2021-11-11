Our November 11 front page

News, News, News! Veterans Day. Mark’s take, NYS & national election. Capri Village sold. Matt Castelli at Lawrence Street Tavern. Saratoga Eagle buys Minogue’s beverage biz. He’s 0-for- 6 but Robin Barkenhagen isn’t daunted. GF Pocket Park thwarted for now: Back taxes. Hundreds attend discussion of GF school’s Covid policies. Barton seeks OKs for next 75 years of mining garnet. Max Frost’s 2 weeks in Guatemala:. Angie Mead buys Friedman Realty after Gallo Realty. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

