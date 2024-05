Happy Mother’s Day! Sales tax hike. Hannoush Jewelers comes to Queensbury. Lucky Puppy comes to Argyle. Tick boom! Supervisors now balk at $1-million to fund Joseph Warren Museum. Digital woes delayed Glen Drive-In opening; hope this week. Qby. Town Board votes 3-1 for zone change for townhomes at former Mead’s. Shirt Factory Food Truck Corrals return. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

