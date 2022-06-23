Our June 23 front page

June 23, 2022 Chronicle Front Page

Graduation issue Luzerne has lost its restaurants. Spongy moths — formerly gypsy — abound. Queensbury’s Brigid Duffy to West Point; Air Force: Tyler Spaulding. Return of the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival. Lake George Village: 1st public dissolution meeting. Talking jobs: EDC speaker on the bad news (& some hope). Hudson Falls’s new Moran-Derby Park. Ham Radio Day atop Prospect Mtn., June 25-26. Nettle Meadow’s new tasting room/eatery. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.

Check Also

Our June 16 front page

Father’s Day issue Horrific Lake George tragedy. 51st June Arts ‘LARAC Fest’ is this weekend. …

Copyright © 2022 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!