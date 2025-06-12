Our June 12 front page

Happy Father’s Day!The big tourism powwow. ICE detains GF resident; rally cry ‘he’s one of us’; Google search yields law run-ins. Dan Donohue to succeed his late dad Ed on GF Council, Ward 1, & primary ballot. Might Argyle have to jettison mascot Scots? ‘No Kings’ mass protests Saturday in GF, Wbg., Saratoga. New Task Force tries to address ‘day users’ issue at GF City Park. Qby girls lacrosse, N. Warren baseball, Argyle softball in state semis. Adirondack Junior Golf lets youths play & learn cheaply at local courses. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.