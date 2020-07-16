Our July 16 front page

How’s Your Summer? How the Lake George bar biz is. Schools must submit plan to NYS by July 31; here’s what’s on districts’ minds. It will be Rob Smith vs. Nikki Moreschi for Warren County Judge. Wall Street Journal: Stefanik on track to raise $10-million, ‘vaults her to position of influence’ in GOP. Washington County Fair’s ‘Food Corral’ is a hit, adds Sat. to Fri. Funiciello recovers from bicycle mishap. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.