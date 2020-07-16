Saturday, July 18, 2020

Our July 16 front page

July 16, 2020 Chronicle Front Page 299 Views

How’s Your Summer? How the Lake George bar biz is. Schools must submit plan to NYS by July 31; here’s what’s on districts’ minds. It will be Rob Smith vs. Nikki Moreschi for Warren County Judge. Wall Street Journal: Stefanik on track to raise $10-million, ‘vaults her to position of influence’ in GOP. Washington County Fair’s ‘Food Corral’ is a hit, adds Sat. to Fri. Funiciello recovers from bicycle mishap. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

