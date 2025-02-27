Our February 27 front page

South Glens Falls Marathon Dance!! Harvest Restaurant sold. Assaults in Glens Falls. Adk United girls win it all. Joe Gross plans 400 apartments geared to families, off Exit 21 Lake George. Joann Fabrics chain closing all its stores. 2 arrested in death of Corinth 3-yr-old. Basil & Wick’s in North Creek to close. Blake Gendebien, Democrats’ pick for Congress, spoke in Hudson Falls. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

