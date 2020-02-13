Our February 13 issue

Valentine’s Weekend issue It was 40 years ago: U.S. beat Soviets in Lake Placid Olympics. …

Valentine’s Weekend issue It was 40 years ago: U.S. beat Soviets in Lake Placid Olympics. Schermerhorn vs. Post-Star. Major real estate deals: The Mill owners buy 14 Hudson. Younger Kenny buys Georgian for $8.5-million. John Herlihy left $2.2-million each to GF Hospital & Crandall Library. Q&A with Rep. Stefanik. Special Olympics Fall Games will return Oct. 23-24. Cool! Behind the- scenes tour of Madison Square Garden. Week 3 of LG Winter Carnival: All but the ’cycles. Qby. Hotel Chef Colin Miner’s big moment. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.