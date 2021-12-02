Our December 2 front page

Friday, December 3, 2021

Support Small Business! DeNatale’s Italian restaurant opens in Hudson Falls. Glens Falls Hometown Holiday! Christmas in Warrensburg, Dec. 4-5, goes big! LG school topics: Warrior image & ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ Dana Hogan: Opt out for now on marijuana in Kingsbury; eye later referendum. Moreau town board open to marijuana sale, balks at its use on-site at bars, etc. Werner Feibes, 92, $10 million Hyde art donor. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.

