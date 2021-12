Our December 16 front page

Christmas Album Issue! Big idea: South Street roundabout. Bob Curtis. Brian Bronzino. College kids key in Covid coping. Elise doubles down on Trump; dinner contest. Todd Kusnierz: ‘Masks not the answer; we won’t enforce’ SGF’s Kingpin’s Alley: Mandate has already cost $4,000 in cancelled parties. Seek Douglass Crockwell info. Adk. Thunder: 17 have Covid, including 10 of 21 players; 5 games on hold. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

