Friday, December 15, 2023

Our December 14 front page

December 14, 2023 Chronicle Front Page

Stefanik crashes ivory tower Glens Falls Hospital masks. Glens Falls Symphony soars. Grew up eating at Auction Barn Restaurant; now they revived it. Mark Levack’s Elm St. building transformed. Giovanni Fresco now open. JG3 stays hot for now #13 Clemson. Lola Saratoga Boutique robbed. GF parking fine revenue jumps as city uses sensors it installed under streets. Tony DeSare returns. Eyewitness: About that rabid fisher that bit 4 people at Hudson Pointe in Queensbury. Progressive and Sportline motor sports plan to merge. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.

