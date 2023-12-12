Glens Falls Hospital reinstitutes mask mandate

Glens Falls Hospital has re-instituted a mask mandate, effective tomorrow, Wednesday, December 13.
“Due to increased incidences of COVID-19 and other respiratory illness in our community, all staff, patients, and visitors will be required to wear a mask while in all areas of the hospital and all Glens Falls Hospital off-site locations effective Wednesday, December 13,” the Hospital said in a social media post.
“Please note that visiting hours and visitation requirements have not changed, however visitors will need to wear a mask while they are visiting in the hospital. Visitors are strongly encourage to avoid eating/drinking while visiting to avoid the spread of illness,” it added.
“We anticipate that this will be a temporary requirement and we will reevaluate in early January after the Holiday season,” it said.
“Please note: If you are visiting the hospital or one of our off-site locations for an outpatient visit or testing, and have signs of respiratory illness or exposure, please notify us upon your arrival so we can appropriately accommodate you,” the release concluded.