Glens Falls Hospital reinstitutes mask mandate

Glens Falls Hospital has re-instituted a mask mandate, effective tomorrow, Wednesday, December 13.

“Due to increased incidences of COVID-19 and other respiratory illness in our community, all staff, patients, and visitors will be required to wear a mask while in all areas of the hospital and all Glens Falls Hospital off-site locations effective Wednesday, December 13,” the Hospital said in a social media post.

“Please note that visiting hours and visitation requirements have not changed, however visitors will need to wear a mask while they are visiting in the hospital. Visitors are strongly encourage to avoid eating/drinking while visiting to avoid the spread of illness,” it added.

“We anticipate that this will be a temporary requirement and we will reevaluate in early January after the Holiday season,” it said.