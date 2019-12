Holiday Helping issue Senator Betty Little calls it a career. Elise Stefanik interview blowback. Dan …

Holiday Helping issue Senator Betty Little calls it a career. Elise Stefanik interview blowback. Dan Stec to run for NYS Senate; Braymer, Beaty & Simpson mull Assembly run. Couple sets new eatery at Tallulah. Kyle Gannon OK’ed as next Qby. School chief; $180,000 job. Copperfield Inn is sold for $1-million to NYC caterer by way of Colombia. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

